Go Ride The Music And West Pole

Go Ride The Music was recorded in 1969 and focused on two of the Bay Area´s biggest bands at the time - Jefferson Airplane and Quicksilver Messenger Service. The seven Airplane clips were shot at Pacific High Recording in San Franciso and feature their new drummer, Joey Cowington. Quicksilver Messenger Service was one of the original psychedelic bands and one of the most popular bands in the San Francisco scene in the late-60s. Hosted by Ralph J. Gleason, West Pole is an essay on the San Francisco music scene, originally airing in 1969. Featuring rare performance from both national and local favorites, this program is an in-the-moment glimpse of the scene, with only the hope of the future as a guide. Artists featured in this program include. The Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Steve Miller Band, Ace of Cups and Sons of Champlin.