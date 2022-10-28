Go Tell the Spartans is a 1978 American war film based on Daniel Ford's 1967 novel "Incident at Muc Wa." It tells the story about U.S. Army military advisers during the early part of the Vietnam War. Led my Major Asa Barker, these advisers and their South Vietnamese counterparts defend the village of Muc Wa against multiple attacks by Viet-Cong guerrillas.
|Craig Wasson
|Cpl. Courcey
|Marc Singer
|Capt. Alfred Olivetti
|Joe Unger
|Lt. Raymond Hamilton
|David Clennon
|Lt. Finley Wattsberg
|Evan C. Kim
|Cowboy
|John Megna
|Cpl. Ackley
