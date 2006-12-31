2006

Go West: A Lucky Luke Adventure

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2006

Studio

Not Available

The Daltons have escaped to New York, where their accumulated loot is hidden in the carts of Monsieur Pierre's group of honest, naive European immigrants, who naively bought land in California from Crook, who inserted a clause they must claim it within 80 days. Joe emotionally blackmails Luke to guide them there, hoping to escape on the way. The usual route must shortened from 6 to 2 months, so no danger can be avoided. Given Lucky's reputation, Crook decides to shadow them to add sabotage, just to be sure- or is it?

Cast

Clovis CornillacJoe Dalton (Stimme franz. Fassung)
François MorelRantanplan (Stimme franz. Fassung)
Bernard AlaneAverell Dalton (Stimme franz. Fassung)
Andrea CianneveiCrook (Stimme franz. Fassung)
Edgar GivryCrook (Stimme franz. Fassung)
TitoffMonsieur Pierre (Stimme franz. Fassung)

