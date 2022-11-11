Go West Young Man

Not Available

Mavis Arden (Mae West) is a sensational movie star. Her following spans the world and her personal appearance tours prove her popularity. On her way home from one such appearance, Arden's car breaks down. She orders her publicity man (Warren William) to find her a place to stay, suspicious that he planned the break down to keep her away from a man. However, she soon finds herself mooning over an attractive repairman in town (Randolph Scott) and listening to his ideas about inventing equipment for film.