Ivek and Kruno are best friends, both passionate supporters of a suburban Zagreb football club. When a nouveau riche businessman Čabraja enters the club's managing board with ambitious plans, and soon becomes the club's president, the two friends are divided. While Kruno is enthusiastic over the club's newly found success, Ivek is distrustful towards Čabraja and does not approve of his shady methods. Their friendship becomes increasingly strained.