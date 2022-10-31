Not Available

Goa is a 2010 Indian Tamil-language romantic comedy film written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, who with the project. Starring Jai, Vaibhav and Premji Amaran in the lead roles along with Sneha, Piaa Bajpai and the debutant Australian model Melanie Marie in other roles, the film features music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film follows the journey of three young men, Ramarajan, Vinayagam and Saamikannu, who flee from their remote, conservative village to escape their overly strict families and travel to the international tourist-destination Goa, after encountering a friend who had fallen in love with a Caucasian girl whilst on holiday there. The film explores their time in Goa, the people they meet ranging from gay hoteliers to suave casino owners, and dwells on the relationships they encounter in the region.