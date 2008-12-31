Goal! III: Taking On The World

In the third installment of the football drama trilogy Goal!, Kuno Becker returns as Mexican footballer Santiago Muñez, who, along with his best friends and England national team players Charlie Braithwaite (Leo Gregory) and Liam Adams (JJ Feild), are selected for their respective national teams at the 2006 FIFA World Cup Finals in Germany.
|Kuno Becker
|Santiago Munez
|Leo Gregory
|Charlie Braithwaite
|J. J. Feild
|Liam Adams
|Kasia Smutniak
|Sophia Tardelli
|Anya Lahiri
|June
|Nick Moran
|Nick Ashworth
View Full Cast >