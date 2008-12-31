2008

Goal! III: Taking On The World

  • Drama

Release Date

December 31st, 2008

In the third installment of the football drama trilogy Goal!, Kuno Becker returns as Mexican footballer Santiago Muñez, who, along with his best friends and England national team players Charlie Braithwaite (Leo Gregory) and Liam Adams (JJ Feild), are selected for their respective national teams at the 2006 FIFA World Cup Finals in Germany.

Cast

Kuno BeckerSantiago Munez
Leo GregoryCharlie Braithwaite
J. J. FeildLiam Adams
Kasia SmutniakSophia Tardelli
Anya LahiriJune
Nick MoranNick Ashworth

