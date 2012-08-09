2012

Goats

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 9th, 2012

Studio

Not Available

Having a self-absorbed New Age mother and an estranged father means 15-year-old Ellis Whitman has grown up relying on an unconventional guardian: a goat-trekking, marijuana-growing sage called Goat Man. So when Ellis decides to leave the alternative ways of his desert homestead for a stuffy East Coast prep school, major changes are in store. But not in the way you’d think. Though often stoned, the exceedingly smart and capable Ellis effortlessly aces school and excels at track. As the year progresses, it’s his relationships with the adults in his life that test him, challenging his beliefs about responsibility and trustworthiness.

Cast

Vera FarmigaWendy
David DuchovnyGoat Man
Ty BurrellFrank
Keri RussellJudy
Graham PhillipsEllis
Justin KirkBennet

