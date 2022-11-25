Not Available

"Goblin's Chants" is a starkly reductive and hypnotic work, structured around a single charged image. Klaus vom Bruch's torso is inscribed with a rotating computer generated construction (in real: a handmade wooden model put on an ordinary turntable); creating a composite image that metaphorically describes a collapse of the private and public space of vitual media. This spectacle of technology imposed on the human body is accompanied by a haunting soundtrack of traditional songs of the Pygmies. Ultimately, the artist turns his butt onto the viewer, communicating with fundamental body language.