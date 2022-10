Not Available

The GoBots, television's amazing transformable super heroes, star in their first full length feature film, "GoBots: War of the Rock Lords." It's wall-to-wall action and high tech fun as the heroic Guradian GoBots join the Rock Lords' battle for control of the ultimate super weapon. And they'd better hurry, because the Guardian GoBots' all-time worst enemies, the Renegades, are out to use the super weapon for their own evil purposes.