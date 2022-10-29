God Answers by Fire - Elijah and the Prophets of Baal

Not Available

When God wants to start a movement, He never raises up a committee, He raises up a leader. 1 Kings 17 - 18 records the preparation of Elijah to be the leader God needed at the time. From Mount Carmel you can have a breath taking view of Israel from the Mediterranean Sea in the west to Mount Hermon in the north and the Jordan River in the east. All the different elements of the story of Elijah and the Baal prophets can be visualized, including the brook Kishon, where the priests of Baal were slain