Not Available

God Bless Iceland

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The Icelandic people was born of Norwegian immigrants who would not submit to the tyranny of the king of Norway and established a republican country in the Middle Ages, where social classes were virtually diluted and developed a subsistence economy. After centuries of freedom was first submitted by Norway and then by Denmark until World War II. Iceland has always had a libertarian spirit that is born of its history and of being a place with few inhabitants and always with a rebellious and disobedient spirit.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images