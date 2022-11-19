God Bless Iceland

Not Available

The Icelandic people was born of Norwegian immigrants who would not submit to the tyranny of the king of Norway and established a republican country in the Middle Ages, where social classes were virtually diluted and developed a subsistence economy. After centuries of freedom was first submitted by Norway and then by Denmark until World War II. Iceland has always had a libertarian spirit that is born of its history and of being a place with few inhabitants and always with a rebellious and disobedient spirit.