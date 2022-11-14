Not Available

Behind locked doors in St. Petersburg, Russia is the Leningrad Codex, the world's oldest complete text of the Hebrew Bible. Because of its ancient origins, it is a purer version of the Bible--containing words and characters lost in later translations. Timothy Smith, an antiquities expert, believes he's found an intricate code hidden within its text, one that may not show up in later translations. This two-hour special takes viewers on a journey across the globe to find out if the hidden code is real. If it is, could this be the actual word of God? A code written into his own divine work. A master plan for history? The code is said to point to a diverse variety of historical events from the rise of Hitler to the threat of North Korea and it may even point to the location of one of the greatest treasures of all, the lost Arc of the Covenant.