God & County

Not Available

William Bowman is a small town boy with small town dreams. And like any average teenager, when approached with the subject of his future, Bowman would often retreat into the safe recesses of his mind. When a concussion seemingly sends William to an uncertain future, what follows is a series of hilarious capers from William’s status as an average teenager to a nationwide media phenomenon. Is William a product of bad luck? Good luck? Or is his future subject to miracles and unlikely circumstances?