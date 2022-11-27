God Died in Vain

Not Available

A trademark comedy by well known Yugoslav writer Radivoje 'Lola' Djukic. Nenad and Predrag are twin brothers. Nenad is the poor carpenter who works in the factory with deep financial problems, and he is one of the union leaders. On the other hand, his twin brother Predrag is the successful executive of a large socialist company, and he enjoys all the benefits of his position. As Predrag's company refuses to give a loan to Nenad's factory, Nenad decides to kidnap his twin brother with his union mates and to take his place in order to get the credit. But in the process, their plan has been unexpectedly changed.