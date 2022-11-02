God Is My DJ

Not Available

This is the story of ID&T through one of its founders, Duncan Stuttenheim. It shows the inner workings of ID&T. We see their venture into radio. We also see how the various Sensation parties are organized and how Sensation came about through the death of Duncan's brother Miles. A red line through this documentary is the Sensation White party that is organized in Germany in the 'Arena-Auf-Schalke' stadium. We also get a glimpse of the entrepeneurship of Duncan and how he seeks advice from his father and Joop van de Ende, who invested in his company.