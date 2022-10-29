Not Available

“God Is Not Working On Sunday!” follows the life of Godeliève and Florida. Despite their divided histories, these women are struggling for a common goal: Breaking the silence, reconciliation, and political empowerment for women. We follow Godeliève and Florida organizing self-empowerment trainings for women to confront patriarchal structures; to the rural area, where the new generation of children born out of rape are redefining their identities, facing a life shoulder to shoulder with the murderers of their families, their fathers. And where more and more women decide to break the silence and speak out.