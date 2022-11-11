Not Available

Leon, Flavia’s partner for eight years, has died. As Flavia mourns her loss, she is also confused, overwhelmed by daily tasks and situations which make her feel fragile and incomplete. Her very life is an unknown. Lucia, Leon’s daughter by his former wife, barges into Flavia’s life in search of the father gure who is no longer around. Her encounters with the child confront her with her own doubts and desire of being a mother. Flavia will have to resign herself to the fact that a life project has ended, and learn to find a new one.