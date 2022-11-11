God Made Man

Not Available

Accurately described as “extremely weird and lowbrow,” Peter M. Nelson's chaotic 2000 independent comedy presents an extreme parody of mainstream America—everyone seems slightly retarded, from the kids who seem hypnotized by radio messages from the Emergency Broadcasting System to a corporate president who has regular sex with Satan. The corporation, which once marketed talking toilets, is the main focus of this very loosely structured exercise in excess, in which everyone seems to enjoy the taste of the coffee after one of the executives pees in it.