Not Available

God of Gamblers

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Win's Movie Productions Ltd.

Chow Yun-Fat plays Ko Chun, an extremely talented and well known gambler. On the eve of a big confrontation with a famous Singaporean gambler, Ko walks into a trap set by Knife, an avid but a so-so gambler (Andy Lau), meant for an Indian servant. Struck on the head, Ko suffers from amnesia and regresses to a child-like state. Knife takes care of Ko and begins to exploit Ko's gambling talents.

Cast

Andy LauMichael Chan / Little Knife / Dagger
Joey WongJane
Sharla Cheung ManJanet
Charles HeungLung Ng
Lung FongYee
Bau Hon-LamChan Kam Sing

