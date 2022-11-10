God of Gamblers

Chow Yun-Fat plays Ko Chun, an extremely talented and well known gambler. On the eve of a big confrontation with a famous Singaporean gambler, Ko walks into a trap set by Knife, an avid but a so-so gambler (Andy Lau), meant for an Indian servant. Struck on the head, Ko suffers from amnesia and regresses to a child-like state. Knife takes care of Ko and begins to exploit Ko's gambling talents.
|Andy Lau
|Michael Chan / Little Knife / Dagger
|Joey Wong
|Jane
|Sharla Cheung Man
|Janet
|Charles Heung
|Lung Ng
|Lung Fong
|Yee
|Bau Hon-Lam
|Chan Kam Sing
