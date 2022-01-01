1994

God of Gamblers' Return

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 23rd, 1994

Studio

Win's Movie Productions Ltd.

Chow returns to play Ko Chun, a skilled gambler who now lives in retirement in France. Wu Xingguo plays an evil gangster who forces Ko out of retirement by killing his pregnant wife. Ko is forced to team up with a variety of other people to win out in the end. Wu Chien-lien plays Chow's romantic interest, Chingmy Yau plays a Taiwanese femme fatale, and Tony Leung provides much of the laughs.

Cast

Tony Leung Ka-FaiLittle Trumpet
Chingmy YauHoi Tong
Jacklyn Wu Little Guitar
Elvis TsuiCapt. Kok Ching Chung
Wu Hsing-GuoChau Siu Chue
Charles HeungLung Ng

