The film uses Zhao Zilong’s reunion with Liu Bei after seven years of silence in Changshan as a backdrop to the reunion of Zhao Zilong in Yecheng due to war. It uses Zhao Zilong’s growth as the main storyline and tells the story of his experience, inspired by Liu Bei and other Bole’s encouragement and cruel reality. Next, gradually regaining self and ideals, and finally growing into a story about a Han Dynasty general.