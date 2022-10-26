God's Club

Not Available

Following his wife’s death, public high-school teacher Michael Evens (Stephen Baldwin) re-launches the Bible Club she originally founded. When upset parents cite the separation of church and state and want the group disbanded, a passionate dispute erupts and threatens to destroy their small Vermont community. With his job, personal relationships and even his faith on the line, Michael must make tough decisions about the things that matter most. Corbin Bernsen and Lorenzo Lamas also star in this uplifting tale of strength, unity and love.