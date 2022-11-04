God's Country and the Woman

Not Available

Jefferson Russett runs a logging company; his brother, Steve, is the prodigal son. Jeff cuts off his allowance and puts him to work, but on his first day, he is tricked into signing a contract allowing arch-rivals Barton Logging to use Russett railways. Jeff hauls Steve up to the logging camp, but he steals a plane. It runs out of gas in Barton territory, where spitfire Jo is running the camp. Naturally, this shrew must be tamed, so Steve, calling himself Steve Martin, sets out to do just that as he's trapped in the camp for two months until the next boat anyhow.