Not Available

Spread over 12 DVDs, the God's Generals collection profiles some of the most dynamic men and women in the history of the Christian church, presenting facts that are both surprising and inspiring. This look at Smith Wigglesworth, "The Apostle of Faith," reveals a onetime plumber who begged others to preach in his place because he was so shy -- and a man who later disrupted a worship service so he could speak in tongues.