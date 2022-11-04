1983

God's Gift

  • Drama

Release Date

March 27th, 1983

Studio

Direction du Cinema Haute Volta

In pre-colonial times a peddler crossing the savanna discovers a child lying unconscious in the bush. When the boy comes to, he is mute and cannot explain who he is. The peddler leaves him with a family in the nearest village. After a search for his parents, the family adopts him, giving him the name Wend Kuuni (God's Gift) and a loving sister with whom he bonds. Wend Kuuni regains his speech only after witnessing a tragic event that prompts him to reveal his own painful history.

Cast

Serge YanogoWendkouni
Rosine YanogoPognere
Joseph NikiemaTinga
Colette KaboréLale
Simone TapsobaKoudbila
Yaya WimaBila

