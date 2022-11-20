Not Available

Three years in the making, “God Save The Wings” is a feature-length documentary celebrating the team that meshed Wichita’s sports, social and pop culture scenes in the decade of preppies and New Wave. It features Monty Python-inspired animation and several songs of the era, and was scored by the Wrong Kata Trio. Narrated by Andy Chapman and featuring interviews from most every key player of the era, the movie is based on the historical book “Make This Town Big.” Directed by Adam Knapp and Kenneth Linn, creators of the award-winning documentary short “Out Here In Kansas,” and produced by Tim O’Bryhim, Tori Deatherage and Michael Romalis.