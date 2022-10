Not Available

Sex, drugs, money, murder - not to mention love, heartache, humiliation, guilt, revenge, redemption - are central themes in this wicked dark comedy. Tracking six not-quite-so-young oilmen and dancers as they pursue life with reckless abandon in boomtown Houston during the Eighties, the story careens from casual pick-ups to painful break-ups, from betrayal to reunion with hardly a pause for breath.