Kasino and Indro work at their uncle’s chicken farm. They are jealous of Dono, son of the uncle who studied in America, and returns with an American girlfriend, Madonna. But Dono is already arranged to marry Ayu Sukoco by his parents. The comedy is played out in the chicken farm, Madonna’s awkwardness in a village environment, Dono running away with his girlfriend because his parents disapprove of them, an auto repair shop, and a dream about entering Indian territory.