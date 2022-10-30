Godard & Others

Not Available

An uncompromising anarchic comedy about the state of independent film making in Britain's ever increasing surveillance society. With specific reference to Godard's call to revolutionary action with his movie La Chinoise we follow the exploits of two guerrilla film makers in contemporary London as they try to make relevant and committed films whilst at the same time keeping one step ahead of the authorities - we see all this while being lectured by a charismatic teacher on how to survive with a camera in Britain today.