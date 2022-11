Not Available

Because of Eowoodong the men in the neighborhood can’t sleep at night! Eowoodong escapes before she can be arrested for causing havoc. She escapes to a village where she falls and loses her memory. A bachelor in town finds her and nurses her back to health. He tells Eowoodong to stay with him until she regains her memory. But in a small village, word of Eowoodong’s beauty spreads quickly and it scintillates the instincts of the men in town.