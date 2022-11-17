Goddotan Kisu Gaman Senshuken The Movie

Not Available

Hitori Gekidan gets off a crew bus, assuming he will participate in a travel program. He overhears people in the monitoring room announce the beginning of the "24 Hour Kiss Pressure Game." He is then assaulted by attractive actresses pleading for a kiss as well as deadly mercenaries and zombies attempting to kidnap him. Soon he grasps his character and situation. He is Shogo Kawashima aka The Desert Reaper and he is on the run with Aoi Tsukasa (Aoi Tsukasa). For unknown reasons, the Red Shadow, who raised him, wants him back.