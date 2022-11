Not Available

Godfather is a Pakistani Urdu film directed by Hriday Shetty released across theaters in Pakistan on October 14, 2007. This film has a cast including both Pakistani and Indian actors. It showed Vinod Khanna for the first time on the Pakistani cinema screen. It was distributed nationwide by the Pakistani private channel ARY Digital. The film may have drawn inspiration from Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather. It was successful film upon its release in Pakistan.