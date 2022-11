Not Available

Godhead is the story of Zero and Magus, boyhood friends who, now as young men, find access to another dimension through a small glass sphere called a dragon tear. Taking turns "through the tear" they encounter a beguiling woman named Eave. One at a time, over and over again, they transport themselves, involving themselves deeper and deeper with Eave. As the story unfolds, their friendship is tested through jealousy and betrayal.