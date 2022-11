Not Available

Tezuka Osamu was a popular Mangaka who created such titles as "Mighty Atom" and "Jungle Emperor Leo," but by 1973 he is considered old-fashioned. He is in heavy debt and his company Mushi Production has gone into bankruptcy. Through all of this and with the help of friends as Taizo Kabemura, chief editor of weekly manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Champion, he is able to create manga "Black Jack," which becomes another huge hit. His career is now revived..