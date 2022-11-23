God's Generals: Vol. 4: Charles F. Parham And William J. Seymour

Not Available

After growing up in sickness, Charles F. Parham committed his life to God and the healing ministry, even opening a school. His dedication would affect the lives of countless others, including William J. Seymour, who was the only black student at Parham's school. In order to abide by the Jim Crow laws, Seymour would listen from the hallway through an open door as his Bible school teachers unfolded the mysteries of Christ. Later, what he learned there would explode into the great Azusa Street Revival.