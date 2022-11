Not Available

Hindu gods and goddesses come to life in this enchanting collection of beautifully animated tales for children, which impart important spiritual lessons and provide a fascinating overview of Hindu mythology. Children will learn about Shiva and Parvarti's elephant-headed son, Ganesha; how Vishnu takes on various forms to aid people in need; the luck, triumph and wealth Lakshmi provides; and the devotion and power of monkey warrior Hanuman.