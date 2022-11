Not Available

An encouraging and sexy story of overcoming obstacles in reaching true love. Johnny, a thin 19-year old (played by Justin McFarlane), leaves a reform school in Chehalis, Washington, to hitchike north to Olympia, Washington and eventually meet and move in with a hunky lawyer, Joel (played by Michael Harboush). Assisting are Chip (Donald Allen), the popcorn king's young son along with his new lover Senator Matthew Bradley (Dennis Kleinsmith).