Not Available

Gods of the New Age takes us from a clandestine, early sixties planning meeting held by Indian gurus to today's dignified US corridors, American schoolrooms and Christian churches. The film uncovers the chilling parallels between today's Western culture and the similar climate that bred Hitler's Third Reich!"The most powerful Christian documentary I have ever seen!"- Rabi Maharaj, Author of The Death of a Guru ... Rabi Maharaj is an Indian evangelist and founder of East-West Ministries. He is a descendent of a long line of Brahmin priests and gurus and trained as a Yogi. Rabi was raised in Trinidad where he came to Christ. He is the most traveled Hindu convert who has spoken to thousands in colleges, universities, churches and crusades worldwide.