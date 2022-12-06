Not Available

In Raywick, Kentucky, there is a farm where Father God and Mother Nature work in harmony, and where farmers have a part to play as well. Though until very recently, growing hemp could get a person serious jail time, Scott Essex of Bluegrass Organic Hemp considers cannabis “God’s plant.” He believes that cannabis can help humankind, heal the planet, and still make a profit. He believes in cannabis research, education, and innovation. And as a true, God-fearing American, he also believes in freedom: freedom to use cannabis.