Godsmack at Rock on the Range at Mapfre Stadium, Columbus, OH, USA on May 16th, 2015. Setlist: 1000hp / Cryin' Like a Bitch / What's Next / Straight Out of Line / Awake [with "Mistakes" intro] / Generation Day / Something Different / Keep Away / Voodoo / Batalla de los Tambores / Whatever / I Stand Alone