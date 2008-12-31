2008

Godspeed

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Joseph McKelheer and Cory Knauf (The Hamiltons, The Violent Kind) star in this intense thriller set in the lingering light of the Alaskan midnight sun. Charlie Shepard, a modern day faith healer with a small flock of believers, is stunned when his family is brutally murdered. Six months later a young, mysterious girl (Courtney Halverson) appears and becomes the link to his family's killing and the murderers themselves, ultimately leading to violent consequences for all.

Cast

Ed LauterMitch
Jessie WardRebecca Shepard
Joseph McKelheerCharlie Shepard
Lynn A. FreedmanBelle
Cory KnaufLuke Roberts

