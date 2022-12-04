Godzilla: King of the Monsters- Castle Bravo

Not Available

The blast doors slowly open, revealing for the first time - Godzilla, his bioluminescent dorsal spikes outlining his shape in the murky waters of the Atlantic. The scene of Godzilla's first appearance at Monarch's Deep Sea Command Center shows us a vision of The King as we've never seen him before. Join the filmmaking team as they illuminate the creation of this breathtaking sequence, and the location where it takes place: Castle Bravo, Monarch's epic underwater research complex.