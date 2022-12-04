Godzilla: King of the Monsters- Monster Tech: Monarch Joins the Fight

Not Available

Join the filmmakers and their special effects wizards in this high-energy look at the tech that makes Monarch's missions possible. Go inside the enormous Argo command ship and the tiny submersible that locates Godzilla's hidden lair. Discover the secrets of the oxygen destroyer and why it failed to kill King Ghidorah. Crack open the ORCA to discover how this dog-whistle-for-monsters is based on real-life technology - with a whiff of fantasy thrown in. And find out what's on all those beautiful display screens in Monarch's bases around the world.