A screeching battle cry echoes from a burning volcano as Rodan rises with smoldering wings to conquer the air. Discover how this sequence came to life, combining modern visual effects with traditional on-location filmmaking. For the panicked evacuation of Isla de Mona, the filmmakers shot in historic Mexico City, enlisting hundreds of locals to portray terrified villagers. It was a bit of old-school Hollywood movie making in an otherwise cutting-edge motion picture.