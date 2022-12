Not Available

In an unforgettable sequence, the severely injured Godzilla is brought back to life by the power of a nuclear blast. To bring this scene to the screen, the filmmakers created Godzilla's undersea lair, a vast watery cathedral surrounded by radioactive thermal vents from which The King derives his atomic power. For the first time ever, audiences get to see Godzilla's deep-sea bachelor pad and watch as he rises to glory again.