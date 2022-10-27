1977

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 23rd, 1977

Studio

Toho Pictures, Inc.

Great monster fight sequences are a highlight of the 14th Godzilla film. Aliens armed with a mechanical Godzilla intend to take over the planet. The earthlings summon the legendary King Seesar to assist Godzilla in the battle to defend earth.

Cast

Kazuya AoyamaMasahiko Shimizu
Reiko TajimaSaeko Kanagusuku
Akihiko HirataProfessor Hideto Miyajima
Hiroshi KoizumiProfessor Wagura
Masao ImafukuTengan Kunito, the Azumi Royal Family High Priest
Beru-Bera LinNami Kunito, the Azumi Royal Family Princess

Images