Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla

Great monster fight sequences are a highlight of the 14th Godzilla film. Aliens armed with a mechanical Godzilla intend to take over the planet. The earthlings summon the legendary King Seesar to assist Godzilla in the battle to defend earth.
|Kazuya Aoyama
|Masahiko Shimizu
|Reiko Tajima
|Saeko Kanagusuku
|Akihiko Hirata
|Professor Hideto Miyajima
|Hiroshi Koizumi
|Professor Wagura
|Masao Imafuku
|Tengan Kunito, the Azumi Royal Family High Priest
|Beru-Bera Lin
|Nami Kunito, the Azumi Royal Family Princess
