GOECHA LA: In search of the Holy Kangchenjunga with George Thengummoottil

This film is a journey to the Himalayas, on Goeche La trek. The film portraits his journey from Kolkatta to Yuksam and his trekking from Yuksam to Goechala pass via Tshoka, Lamuney. trekking over ice and the fantastic view at the end of the journey. The trekking lasted for 8 days, and the film was shot on Canon EOS 500 D Camera. The crew was equipped with solar panels and heavy lenses. The film also gives a 10 minute description on Sikkim Production Most of the film was shot at remote locations in the Himalayas. The crew had to face a lot of hardships during the filming process. Powering the camera was a major issue during the filming and heavy solar panels were head loaded to site. Out of 3 cameras carried to the top, two of them gaveup. Sudden Drainage of battery was another problem faced by the crew. as battery doesn't even work at that temperature much below freezing point of water.