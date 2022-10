Not Available

"Even today there are those who risk their lives to protect the world. Thirty Super Sentai who protect the Earth from dangerous enemies." GoGo Sentai Boukenger vs. Super Sentai is a multiple Sentai crossover film that celebrates the 30th Anniversary of the Super Sentai series. The team-up includes the Boukengers and special guests MagiYellow, AbareBlack, HurricaneBlue, DekaBreak, and MagiShine. They are joined by an unknown Ranger named AkaRed.