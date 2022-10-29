Not Available

Gogoler Kirti

  • Thriller

Based on Samaresh's popular Gogol fiction Mahish Mardini Uddhar and Rai Raja Uddhar, the film unfolds with a 'sabeki' puja in a Bengal village, where all members of the once-royal household assemble during that time of year and Gogol will take us back to the time when joint households were in vogue. Gogol is in a way the younger version of Feluda who is gadget savvy, knows mob applications, has contemporary tastes and upbringing but still loves to be in a joint family and calls its members 'pisi-na kaka-didibhai-chhotomama etc. He never uses a tab but sharpens his 'magojastro'.

